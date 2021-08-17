Spaceswap One Day Volume Tops $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,630.08 or 1.00240358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00914482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.19 or 0.06977468 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

