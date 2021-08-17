Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $38.34 on Top Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 139.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $38.34 or 0.00083333 BTC on major exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $116,345.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103826 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.