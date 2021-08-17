Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Soliton by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.15. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Soliton will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

