Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SLDB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 479,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

