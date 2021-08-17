SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.30. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 1,572 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.