SmartCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $538,785.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.93 million and $538,785.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,518.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.01 or 0.06885480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.54 or 0.01477991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00391487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00152960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00587093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00363245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00331127 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.