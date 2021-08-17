Smart Share Global (EM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Smart Share Global has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE EM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $10.00.

EM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.