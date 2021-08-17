Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

ZZZ opened at C$33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.72. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.86.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

