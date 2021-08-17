Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKSBF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

