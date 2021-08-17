Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.65

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

