Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SMWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of SMWB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 11,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,789,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

