Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) President Robert Matthew Johnson Sells 4,829 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.76. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $21,540,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

