Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Drops By 45.1%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

