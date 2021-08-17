Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declines By 49.0%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 84.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 55,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,707. The company has a market cap of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.