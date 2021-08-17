Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Drops By 63.0%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSRYY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

