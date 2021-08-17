Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 45.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

