Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Expands By 105.5%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the July 15th total of 348,400 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34. Takung Art has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 3.07.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

In related news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

