Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Drops By 46.2%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

