Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Grows By 50.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAIFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RAIFY remained flat at $$6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

