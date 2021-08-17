Short Interest in Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Declines By 37.3%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,300 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 2,493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PITAF remained flat at $$13.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

