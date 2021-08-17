Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 50.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.
Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
