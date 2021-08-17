Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 50.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

