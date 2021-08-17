Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Decreases By 27.7%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,558. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 794.57% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novan will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

