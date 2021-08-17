Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Expands By 88.8%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NSRXF opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

