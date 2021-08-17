Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Drops By 38.0%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NROM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 110,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.