Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Increases By 65.5%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

