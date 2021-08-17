Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Declines By 69.7%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 410,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,587. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 2,255.45% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,976.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

