Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Drops By 38.5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 22,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,062. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries.

