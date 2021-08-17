Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Increases By 52.9%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of GRIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 1,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.27. Muscle Maker has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 160.35% and a negative net margin of 189.52%.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
