Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Increases By 52.9%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GRIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 1,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.27. Muscle Maker has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 160.35% and a negative net margin of 189.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.