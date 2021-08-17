Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Declines By 51.1%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,614.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $$37.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

