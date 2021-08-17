Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Declines By 51.1%

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,614.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $$37.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.