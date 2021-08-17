Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Declines By 55.6%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,304. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,884 shares of company stock worth $1,369,566 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.