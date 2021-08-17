Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 60.5%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSML. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 11,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

