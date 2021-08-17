Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 46.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ACWX stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

