Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rises By 122.2%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGXT stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.71. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

