Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 151.0%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

