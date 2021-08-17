Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Rises By 46.3%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 225,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.