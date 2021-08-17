Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Declines By 37.0%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDSI opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.