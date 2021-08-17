Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Drops By 56.9%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNLPF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

