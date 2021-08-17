Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declines By 42.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.