Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rises By 125.2%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

