Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expands By 50.8%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

