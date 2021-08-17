Short Interest in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expands By 116.5%

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:CVA opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Covanta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Covanta by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Covanta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Covanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.