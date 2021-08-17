Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Decreases By 55.7%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 63,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,498. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

