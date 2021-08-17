Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Grows By 40.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MTBCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

