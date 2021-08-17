Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Declines By 29.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 218,124 shares of company stock valued at $145,143 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.19. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 127.39% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

