Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Rises By 67.8%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,070,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

