Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Grows By 55.0%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00. Bellway has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

