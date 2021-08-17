Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Grows By 79.4%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

