Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,489.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,474.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

