Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 267.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 207,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,955 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

