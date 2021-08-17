Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

